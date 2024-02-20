Who's Playing

Tennessee Volunteers @ Missouri Tigers

Current Records: Tennessee 19-6, Missouri 8-17

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the Tennessee Volunteers and the Missouri Tigers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 20th at Mizzou Arena. Tennessee will be strutting in after a win while the Tigers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Tennessee stacked an 11th blowout win onto their ever-increasing hoard on Saturday. They took their contest at home with ease, bagging a 88-53 victory over the Commodores. With Tennessee ahead 51-20 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Tennessee's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Josiah-Jordan James led the charge by scoring 13 points along with seven rebounds and three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Zakai Zeigler, who scored 14 points along with five assists and two steals.

Meanwhile, Missouri's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their 12th straight loss. They fell just short of the Rebels by a score of 79-76. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat Missouri has suffered since January 13th.

Missouri's defeat came about despite a quality game from Sean East II, who scored 25 points along with six assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points East II has scored all season. Aidan Shaw was another key contributor, scoring ten points along with five rebounds and two steals.

The Volunteers have been performing well recently as they've won 15 of their last 18 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 19-6 record this season. As for the Tigers, their defeat was their seventh straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 8-17.

Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Tennessee have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Missouri, though, as they've been averaging only 31.4 rebounds per game. Given Tennessee's sizable advantage in that area, the Tigers will need to find a way to close that gap.

Tennessee came up short against the Tigers in their previous meeting back in March of 2023, falling 79-71. Can Tennessee avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Tennessee has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Missouri.