Who's Playing

Vanderbilt Commodores @ Missouri Tigers

Current Records: Vanderbilt 13-2, Missouri 12-3

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Missouri Tigers are set to tip at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mizzou Arena. The Commodores are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 84.6 points per game this season.

Vanderbilt is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering Miss. State just ended the team's seven-game winning streak on Tuesday. They fell 76-64 to the Bulldogs. The match marked the Commodores' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Tyler Tanner, who posted nine points plus five rebounds and two steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against LSU on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. Less helpful for Vanderbilt was Jason Edwards' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Even though they lost, Vanderbilt smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 14 offensive rebounds in three consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Missouri, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Saturday. They enjoyed a cozy 83-67 victory over LSU on Tuesday. Missouri's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview.

Missouri can attribute much of their success to Tamar Bates, who went 6 for 9 en route to 20 points plus eight rebounds and three steals. Bates' performance made up for a slower matchup against Auburn on Saturday. Another player making a difference was Anthony Robinson II, who scored 16 points.

Vanderbilt's defeat ended a nine-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 13-2. As for Missouri, they pushed their record up to 12-3 with the win, which was their 12th straight at home.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Vanderbilt hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 84.6 points per game. However, it's not like Missouri struggles in that department as they've been averaging 85.7. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Vanderbilt is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

Odds

Missouri is a 3.5-point favorite against Vanderbilt, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 156.5 points.

Series History

Missouri has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Vanderbilt.