Who's Playing

Wichita State Shockers @ Missouri Tigers

Current Records: Wichita State 7-1, Missouri 6-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

Wichita State has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Sunday. They will take on the Missouri Tigers at 3:00 p.m. ET at Mizzou Arena. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Wednesday, the Shockers were able to grind out a solid win over the Spiders, taking the game 80-68. 80 seems to be a good number for Wichita State as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

Wichita State's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Colby Rogers, who scored 19 points along with 7 rebounds and 3 steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Harlond Beverly, who scored 13 points along with 7 assists and 5 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Missouri had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 15.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Tuesday. They came out on top against the Panthers by a score of 71-64.

Missouri's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Sean East II, who scored 21 points along with 5 rebounds.

The Shockers pushed their record up to 7-1 with that victory, which was their fifth straight at home. As for the Tigers, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 6-2 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Wichita State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 45 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Missouri struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Wichita State came up short against Missouri in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, falling 88-84. Can Wichita State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Missouri has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Wichita State.