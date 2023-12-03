Who's Playing

What to Know

Wichita State has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Sunday. They will take on the Missouri Tigers at 3:00 p.m. ET at Mizzou Arena. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Wednesday, the Shockers were able to grind out a solid win over the Spiders, taking the game 80-68. 80 seems to be a good number for Wichita State as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

Wichita State's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Colby Rogers, who scored 19 points along with 7 rebounds and 3 steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Harlond Beverly, who scored 13 points along with 7 assists and 5 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Missouri had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 15.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Tuesday. They came out on top against the Panthers by a score of 71-64.

Missouri's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Sean East II, who scored 21 points along with 5 rebounds.

The Shockers pushed their record up to 7-1 with that victory, which was their fifth straight at home. As for the Tigers, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 6-2 record this season.

The two teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last contests by winning and covering the spread. As for their next game, Missouri is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a six-game streak of failing to cover when playing at home.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Wichita State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 45 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Missouri struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Missouri is a solid 6-point favorite against Wichita State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

Series History

Missouri has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Wichita State.