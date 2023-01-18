Who's Playing
Arkansas @ Missouri
Current Records: Arkansas 12-5; Missouri 13-4
What to Know
The Missouri Tigers haven't won a game against the #25 Arkansas Razorbacks since Jan. 2 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Mizzou and the Razorbacks will face off in an SEC battle at 9 p.m. ET at Mizzou Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Mizzou came up short against the Florida Gators this past Saturday, falling 73-64. Missouri's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Kobe Brown, who had 21 points along with six rebounds and five steals.
Meanwhile, Arkansas ended up a good deal behind the Vanderbilt Commodores when they played this past Saturday, losing 97-84. A silver lining for Arkansas was the play of guard Ricky Council IV, who had 24 points.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Mizzou is expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take the Tigers against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.
Mizzou is now 13-4 while the Razorbacks sit at 12-5. Mizzou is 2-1 after losses this season, Arkansas 2-2.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.99
Odds
The Tigers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Razorbacks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Arkansas have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Missouri.
- Jan 04, 2023 - Arkansas 74 vs. Missouri 68
- Feb 15, 2022 - Arkansas 76 vs. Missouri 57
- Jan 12, 2022 - Arkansas 87 vs. Missouri 43
- Mar 12, 2021 - Arkansas 70 vs. Missouri 64
- Feb 13, 2021 - Arkansas 86 vs. Missouri 81
- Jan 02, 2021 - Missouri 81 vs. Arkansas 68
- Feb 22, 2020 - Arkansas 78 vs. Missouri 68
- Feb 08, 2020 - Missouri 83 vs. Arkansas 79
- Feb 12, 2019 - Missouri 79 vs. Arkansas 78
- Jan 23, 2019 - Arkansas 72 vs. Missouri 60
- Mar 03, 2018 - Missouri 77 vs. Arkansas 67
- Jan 13, 2018 - Arkansas 65 vs. Missouri 63
- Feb 04, 2017 - Missouri 83 vs. Arkansas 78
- Jan 14, 2017 - Arkansas 92 vs. Missouri 73
- Feb 20, 2016 - Arkansas 84 vs. Missouri 72
- Jan 12, 2016 - Arkansas 94 vs. Missouri 61