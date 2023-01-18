Who's Playing

Arkansas @ Missouri

Current Records: Arkansas 12-5; Missouri 13-4

What to Know

The Missouri Tigers haven't won a game against the #25 Arkansas Razorbacks since Jan. 2 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Mizzou and the Razorbacks will face off in an SEC battle at 9 p.m. ET at Mizzou Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Mizzou came up short against the Florida Gators this past Saturday, falling 73-64. Missouri's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Kobe Brown, who had 21 points along with six rebounds and five steals.

Meanwhile, Arkansas ended up a good deal behind the Vanderbilt Commodores when they played this past Saturday, losing 97-84. A silver lining for Arkansas was the play of guard Ricky Council IV, who had 24 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Mizzou is expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take the Tigers against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

Mizzou is now 13-4 while the Razorbacks sit at 12-5. Mizzou is 2-1 after losses this season, Arkansas 2-2.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.99

Odds

The Tigers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Razorbacks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Arkansas have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Missouri.