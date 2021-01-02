The Arkansas Razorbacks will look to stay perfect on the season when they take on the visiting No. 12 Missouri Tigers in a key Southeastern Conference matchup Saturday on CBS. The Razorbacks (9-0), who are tied for first in the SEC at 1-0, have won 10 consecutive games dating back to last season. The Tigers (6-1), who are 0-1 in conference play, had a seven-game winning streak stopped on Wednesday in its loss to No. 7 Tennessee. It was Missouri's longest win streak since 2013-14.

Tip-off from Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark., is set for noon ET. Arkansas leads the all-time series 28-25, including a 17-9 edge in games played at Fayetteville. The Razorbacks are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Missouri vs. Arkansas odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 146.

Missouri vs. Arkansas spread: Arkansas -6.5

Missouri vs. Arkansas over-under: 146.5 points

Missouri vs. Arkansas money line: Arkansas -300; Missouri +240

UM: Have non-conference wins over No. 21 Oregon and No. 6 Illinois

ARK: Has won all nine games this season by double digits

Why Arkansas can cover

Although senior forward Justin Smith is questionable with an ankle injury, the Razorbacks have a lot of firepower and have five players averaging 10 points or more. Leading the way is freshman guard Moses Moody, who averages 16.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks per game. He is hitting 49.5 percent of his shots from the field, including 40.5 from 3-point range, and 81.6 percent of his free throws. He has scored at least 12 points and grabbed at least five rebounds in six of nine games.

Also igniting the Arkansas offense is redshirt junior guard JD Notae, who averages 15 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He had a game-high seven assists and five rebounds in the season opener. Against Auburn on Wednesday, Notae scored 21 points, including 19 in the second half.

Why Missouri can cover

Under coach Cuonzo Martin, the Tigers have played well in bounce-back games, going 4-1 in their last five games following a loss. The Tigers are led by junior guard Xavier Pinson, who is averaging 13.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He led Missouri in scoring for the second straight game and third time this season with 11 points against Tennessee on Wednesday. Against Oregon on Dec. 2, he scored 19 second-half points and finished with a team-high 22 points, four rebounds and three 3-pointers. Last season, he appeared in all 31 games, making 11 starts.

Also powering the Tigers is senior guard Mark Smith, who is averaging 12.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and one assist per game. He is hitting 47.3 percent of his shots from the floor, including 43.8 percent from 3-point range. Smith also is making 85.2 percent of his foul shots. He scored a season-high 19 points on 6 of 11 shooting and collected six rebounds in 34 minutes against Wichita State on Dec. 6.

