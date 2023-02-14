The Missouri Tigers will try to build on their shocking win at then-No. 6 Tennessee when they face the Auburn Tigers on Tuesday night. Missouri has now won five of its last six games, including Saturday's 86-85 win over the Vols on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Auburn is riding a three-game losing streak and is coming off a 77-69 loss to then-No. 3 Alabama.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. Auburn is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Auburn vs. Missouri odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 151.

Auburn vs. Missouri spread: Auburn -6.5

Auburn vs. Missouri over/under: 151 points

Auburn vs. Missouri money line: Auburn -285, Missouri +230

Why Auburn can cover

Auburn is coming off an extremely difficult three-game stretch, as its pair of games against top-5 teams were sandwiched around a trip to surging Texas A&M. The Tigers were competitive in all three contests, losing each of them by single digits in the end. They will be motivated to get back on track against a Missouri team that is on the road for the third time in four games and is coming off an emotional win at Tennessee.

Auburn has won five of the last six meetings between these teams, including the past two. The Tigers were tied with Alabama with six minutes remaining, but they were outscored by eight points after that. Junior guard Wendell Green Jr. has scored 44 combined points in his last two games and leads Auburn with 14.3 points per game. Sophomore forward Johni Broome is averaging 13.5 points and 9.0 rebounds, while senior forward Jaylin Williams is adding 10.8 points and 5.0 rebounds.

Why Missouri can cover

Missouri is one of the hottest teams in the SEC right now, winning for the fifth time in six games when it stunned host Tennessee in Knoxville on Saturday. The Tigers blew a 17-point lead early in the second half and trailed for the final 7:11 of the game, but they took advantage of a missed free throw and a lane violation before drilling a 3-pointer at the buzzer. DeAndre Gholston, who also banked in a shot from a similar distance to beat UCF on Dec. 17, was able to sink a 35-footer to hand Tennessee its second consecutive buzzer-beating loss.

Kobe Brown led Missouri with 21 points and five rebounds on 8 of 15 shooting, while Gholston finished with 18 points. Brown has been the best player on the team this season, averaging team-highs in points (16.5) and rebounds (6.1). Missouri has covered the spread in four of its last six games, while Auburn only has one win in its last six games.

