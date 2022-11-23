Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina @ Missouri

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 2-1; Missouri 5-0

What to Know

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are staying on the road on Wednesday to face off against the Missouri Tigers at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 23 at Mizzou Arena. Mizzou will be strutting in after a win while the Chanticleers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Coastal Carolina was just a bucket shy of a victory this past Friday and fell 79-78 to the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

Meanwhile, Mizzou entered their contest on Sunday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. Everything went their way against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils as they made off with an 83-62 win. Missouri's guard D'Moi Hodge was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 18 points along with six steals. This makes it three games in a row in which Hodge has had at least three steals.

Coastal Carolina is now 2-1 while Mizzou sits at 5-0. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Chanticleers rank second in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 56.70% on the season. The Tigers have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the matchup boasting the 10th most points per game in college basketball at 91.8.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.