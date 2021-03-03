The Missouri Tigers and the Florida Gators are set to square off on Wednesday in an SEC matchup at 6:30 p.m. ET at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Florida is 13-6 overall and 6-2 at home, while the Tigers are 14-7 overall and 5-4 on the road. The Tigers are 5-12 against the spread in their last 17 road games when playing a team with a winning home record. The Gators, meanwhile, are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games when playing a team with a winning straight-up record.

Florida vs. Missouri spread: Florida -4

Florida vs. Missouri over-under: 142.5 points

Florida vs. Missouri money line: Florida -190, Missouri +160

What you need to know about Florida



The Gators took care of Kentucky on Saturday, downing the Wildcats 71-67. Four Florida players finished in double digits: Tre Mann scored 21 points, Colin Castleton dropped 14, Tyree Appleby chipped in 11 and Anthony Duruji added 10.

Mann leads Florida in all three statistical categories: averaging 14.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. The Gators are delivering 75.9 points per game, while their defense allows 69.9 points per outing. The Gators, who are 7-2 since Jan. 19, reside in third place in the conference behind Alabama and Arkansas.

What you need to know about Missouri

The Tigers came up short against the Ole Miss Rebels last week, falling 60-53. Kobe Brown led the way with 12 points in the loss. The 53 points were a season low for Missouri.

Xavier Pinson leads Missouri with 14 points per game. Jeremiah Tilmon pulls in 7.7 rebounds and Dru Smith deals 3.3 assists per outing. Missouri scores 73.9 points per game, while the Tigers' defense allows 71.5 points per outing.

