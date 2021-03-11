The Georgia Bulldogs and Missouri Tigers meet in a second-round 2021 SEC Tournament matchup at 7 p.m. ET from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Missouri (15-8) comes in as the seventh seed in the tournament, while Georgia (14-11) is the No. 10-seed. The last Georgia vs. Missouri matchup came in mid-February in which a ranked Tigers squad lost by 10 points, causing them to ultimately fall out of the Top 25. Both teams crawled to the finish line of the regular season as each went 2-5 over their last seven games.

The Tigers are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Missouri vs. Georgia odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 153.5.

Missouri vs. Georgia spread: Missouri -6.5

Missouri vs. Georgia over-under: 153.5 points

Missouri vs. Georgia money line: Missouri -280; Georgia +230

What you need to know about Missouri

Mizzou was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as it fell 86-80 to the LSU Tigers. The score was tied at 80, but Missouri came up empty on three straight possessions to end the game.

Missouri is led by its backcourt of Dru Smith and Xavier Pinson who both average at least 14.0 points per game. They exceeded their averages by combining for 31 points in the loss to LSU, but they also allowed the other team's backcourt to total 42 points against them.

What you need to know about Georgia

Meanwhile, UGA came up short against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, falling 89-79. Despite the loss, UGA got a solid performance out of guard Sahvir Wheeler, who dropped a double-double with 18 points and 10 assists.

Wheeler was among five Bulldogs in double-figures in the team's February win over Missouri. That balance is the calling card for Georgia as the Bulldogs have seven different players averaging at least 8.6 points per game.

How to make Georgia vs. Missouri picks

