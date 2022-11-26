Who's Playing

Houston Christian @ Missouri

Current Records: Houston Christian 1-5; Missouri 6-0

What to Know

The Houston Christian Huskies are staying on the road on Saturday to face off against the Missouri Tigers at noon ET Nov. 26 at Mizzou Arena. Mizzou will be strutting in after a win while the Huskies will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It looks like Houston Christian got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They fell to the Rice Owls 76-67.

As for Mizzou, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They took their contest at home on Wednesday with ease, bagging an 89-51 victory over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. Mizzou was heavily favored coming into this game, and the results showcase why. Their guard D'Moi Hodge did his thing and had 18 points and seven assists in addition to five steals and five rebounds. This makes it four games in a row in which Hodge has had at least three steals.

Houston Christian is now 1-5 while the Tigers sit at 6-0. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Huskies are stumbling into the matchup with the 357th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 84.3 on average. Mizzou's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank sixth in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 91.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.