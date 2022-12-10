Who's Playing

No. 6 Kansas @ Missouri

Current Records: Kansas 8-1; Missouri 9-0

What to Know

The Missouri Tigers will play host again and welcome the #6 Kansas Jayhawks to Mizzou Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. ET on Saturday. Mizzou is out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

The Tigers were able to grind out a solid victory over the SE Missouri State Redhawks on Sunday, winning 96-89. Mizzou got double-digit scores from four players: guard Kobe Brown (25), forward Sean East II (21), guard D'Moi Hodge (15), and guard Nick Honor (11).

Meanwhile, Kansas took their game against the Seton Hall Pirates last week by a conclusive 91-65 score. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 11 points in Kansas' favor. Guard Kevin McCullar Jr. was the offensive standout of the matchup for Kansas, posting a double-double on 17 points and ten boards.

Their wins bumped the Tigers to 9-0 and the Jayhawks to 8-1. In Missouri's win, Kobe Brown had 25 points in addition to eight rebounds and Sean East II had 21 points and six assists. We'll see if Kansas have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5:15 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5:15 p.m. ET Where: Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Kansas won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.