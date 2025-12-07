Missouri sports betting launched in recent days, just in time for a crucial college basketball matchup between the Missouri Tigers and the Kansas Jayhawks on Sunday. The Border Showdown was first played in 1907 and the series was renewed in 2021 after a 12-year gap in which the two schools didn't play after Missouri left for the SEC. The Jayhawks won the first three head-to-head matchups, but the Tigers finally pulled off a win last season in Columbia.

Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET and Kansas is favored by 5.5 at home in the latest Missouri vs. Kansas odds, while the over/under is 148.5. The SportsLine Projection Model is backing the Tigers against the spread and also favors the Over, and you can play along now that sports betting in Missouri is legal. You can also find out more about the best Missouri sportsbook apps and best Missouri sportsbook promos before you wager on Kansas vs. Missouri.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and has returned over $2,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks over the past three-plus seasons. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Missouri vs. Kansas spread: Kansas -5.5 Missouri vs. Kansas over/under: 148.5 points Missouri vs. Kansas money line: Missouri +208, Kansas -257 Claim nearly $3,000 in Missouri sportsbook promos: CLICK HERE Missouri vs. Kansas streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Missouri (+5.5)

The Tigers suffered their first loss of the season on Tuesday at Notre Dame to drop to 8-1 overall. Meanwhile, the Jayhawks are also coming off a loss on Tuesday to UConn and are now 6-3 on the season. Superstar freshman Darryn Peterson -- the favorite to be drafted No. 1 overall at the 2026 NBA Draft -- is expected to return after missing seven games with a hamstring injury. However, the Tigers have covered the spread in each of their last two head-to-head matchups with Kansas and the model predicts that Missouri covers in 73% of simulations. Use the latest DraftKings Missouri promo code to get $300 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Over 149.5 points

Peterson's return should help give the Kansas offense a significant lift after it only managed 56 points at home against UConn on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Missouri has been one of the most efficient offenses in the country so far this season, ranking second in the nation in field-goal percentage (54.4%) and 22nd in points per game (90.4). The model predicts that there are 152 points scored on average and that the Over hits in 59% of simulations. Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets using the new FanDuel Missouri promo code.

