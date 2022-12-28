Who's Playing

No. 19 Kentucky @ Missouri

Current Records: Kentucky 8-3; Missouri 11-1

What to Know

The #19 Kentucky Wildcats are 6-2 against the Missouri Tigers since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. UK and Mizzou will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Mizzou Arena. These two teams are strolling into their contest after big wins in their previous games.

If there were any doubts why the Wildcats were heavy favorites Wednesday, the squad quickly laid those doubts to rest. They blew past the Florida A&M Rattlers 88-68 last week. Among those leading the charge for UK was guard Cason Wallace, who shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points and nine dimes. Wallace had some trouble finding his footing against the UCLA Bruins two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction. Wallace's points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, Mizzou was expected to lose against the Illinois Fighting Illini this past Thursday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Mizzou took their game against Illinois by a conclusive 93-71 score. The Tigers' guard Kobe Brown looked sharp as he had 31 points and eight assists along with five rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Wildcats to 8-3 and Mizzou to 11-1. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Kentucky have won six out of their last eight games against Missouri.