The No. 18 Missouri Tigers and the Kentucky Wildcats are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers are 11-3 overall and 6-1 at home, while Kentucky is 5-10 overall and 2-4 on the road. The Wildcats have won 11 of the last 12 in the series and covered in six of the last 10.

However, Kentucky is just 6-9 against the spread this season and Missouri has covered in four of the last five games against the Wildcats at home. The Tigers are favored by 4.5-points in the latest Missouri vs. Kentucky odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 137. Before entering any Kentucky vs. Missouri picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Missouri vs. Kentucky spread: Missouri -4.5

Missouri vs. Kentucky over-under: 137 points

Missouri vs. Kentucky money line: Missouri -200, Kentucky +175

What you need to know about Missouri

This past Saturday, Missouri narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the TCU Horned Frogs 102-98. Mizzou got double-digit scores from four players: Xavier Pinson (36), Jeremiah Tilmon (33), Javon Pickett (11), and Dru Smith (10).

Pinson is averaging 15.1 points and 3.4 assists per game this season, while Tilmon is averaging 13.9 points and 8.1 rebounds. The aggressive inside-outside combo has helped the Tigers get to the free-throw line 23.8 times per game this season, which is good for 14th-best in the nation. Kentucky will have to stay out of foul trouble to handle Cuonzo Martin's team on the road.

What you need to know about Kentucky

Meanwhile, Kentucky received a tough blow last week as the Wildcats fell 70-59 to the Alabama Crimson Tide. The top scorers for Kentucky were Olivier Sarr (12 points), Davion Mintz (12 points), and Dontaie Allen (12 points). The Wildcats looked like they might be finding their rhythm when they started the conference season with three consecutive wins but have since lost four of five.

The Wildcats are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games, and they're 1-4 ATS in their last five meetings against Missouri on the road.

