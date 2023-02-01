Who's Playing

LSU @ Missouri

Current Records: LSU 12-9; Missouri 16-5

What to Know

The LSU Tigers are 8-0 against the Missouri Tigers since March of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. LSU and Mizzou will face off in an SEC battle at 9 p.m. ET at Mizzou Arena. LSU won both of their matches against Mizzou last season (75-55 and 76-68) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

LSU came up short against the Texas Tech Red Raiders this past Saturday, falling 76-68. A silver lining for LSU was the play of guard Adam Miller, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 20 points.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Mizzou and the Iowa State Cyclones this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Mizzou wrapped it up with a 78-61 win at home. It was another big night for Mizzou's guard Kobe Brown, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 12 rebounds.

LSU is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past seven games.

LSU is now 12-9 while Mizzou sits at 16-5. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: LSU is stumbling into the contest with the 37th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.6 on average. Mizzou's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank ninth in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 83.1 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.58

Odds

The Tigers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as an 11.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

LSU have won all of the games they've played against Missouri in the last nine years.