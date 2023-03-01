The LSU Tigers and the Missouri Tigers will face off in an SEC clash at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU is 13-16 overall and 10-7 at home, while Mizzou is 21-8 overall and 4-5 on the road. The LSU Tigers are 10-3 in the series since Missouri joined the SEC, but Mizzou was victorious 87-77 in their last meeting on Feb. 1.

Mizzou is favored by 4 points in the latest LSU vs. Missouri odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 148.5. Before entering any Missouri vs. LSU picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 17 of the season 76-46 on all-top rated college basketball picks this season, returning more than $1,600 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on LSU vs. Missouri. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Missouri vs. LSU:

LSU vs. Missouri spread: LSU +4

LSU vs. Missouri over/under: 148.5 points

LSU vs. Missouri money line: LSU +152, Missouri -180

LSU vs. Missouri picks: See picks here

What you need to know about LSU

LSU ended up a good deal behind the Ole Miss Rebels when they played this past Saturday, losing 82-69. On a positive note, forward KJ Williams had 29 points along with five boards, and this makes it back-to-back games in which he has scored at least 42% of LSU's points.

The defeat dropped LSU to 2-14 in conference play, with the 14 defeats already the third-most conference losses in a season in program history. The Tigers are in a transitional year as they have a new coaching staff and almost an entirely new roster, as just 7.3% of the team's scoring from last year returned. Williams, who followed coach Matt McMahon in coming over from Murray State, ranks second in the SEC with 17.1 points per game after he led the Ohio Valley Conference with 18 PPG a season ago.

What you need to know about Missouri

Meanwhile, Mizzou made easy work of the Georgia Bulldogs this past Saturday and carried off an 85-63 win. Guard Nick Honor and guard D'Moi Hodge were among the main playmakers for Mizzou as the former shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 17 points and the latter shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with 18 points.

Mizzou's offense is elite as it enters Wednesday's contest with 80 PPG on average, good for 22nd best in college basketball. The team also wreaks havoc defensively as Missouri's 10.5 steals per game rank third in the nation. Mizzou is 19-3 when it collects at least eight steals in a game, compared to a 2-5 record when it has under eight steals.

How to make LSU vs. Missouri picks

The model has simulated Missouri vs. LSU 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins LSU vs. Missouri? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Missouri vs. LSU spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has returned more than $1,600 on its college basketball picks this season, and find out.