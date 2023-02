Who's Playing

Mississippi State @ Missouri

Current Records: Mississippi State 18-9; Missouri 19-8

What to Know

The Mississippi State Bulldogs are 10-1 against the Missouri Tigers since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. The Bulldogs and Mizzou will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Mizzou Arena. MSU will be strutting in after a win while Mizzou will be stumbling in from a loss.

MSU was able to grind out a solid victory over the Ole Miss Rebels this past Saturday, winning 69-61. MSU can attribute much of their success to guard Cameron Matthews, who had 17 points along with seven rebounds, and forward Tolu Smith, who posted a double-double on 17 points and 12 boards in addition to five assists.

Meanwhile, the Tigers came up short against the Texas A&M Aggies this past Saturday, falling 69-60. Guard Kobe Brown did his best for Mizzou, finishing with 24 points (a whopping 40% of their total) in addition to six boards.

The Bulldogs are now 18-9 while Mizzou sits at 19-8. MSU is 14-3 after wins this season, and Mizzou is 5-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Mississippi State have won ten out of their last 11 games against Missouri.