The Missouri Tigers will try to snap their two-game losing streak when they face the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Tuesday night. Missouri pulled off a big upset win over then-No. 6 Tennessee, but it has dropped games to Auburn and Texas A&M since then. Mississippi State has won six of its last seven games and needs another win to improve its 2023 NCAA Tournament chances.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Tigers are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Missouri vs. Mississippi State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 137.5. Before entering any Mississippi State vs. Missouri picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 16 of the season 71-42 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Missouri vs. Mississippi State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Missouri vs. Mississippi State:

Missouri vs. Mississippi State spread: Missouri -3.5

Missouri vs. Mississippi State over/under: 137.5 points

Missouri vs. Mississippi State money line: Missouri -170, Mississippi State +143

Missouri vs. Mississippi State picks: See picks here

Why Missouri can cover

Missouri has struggled with consistency at times this season, but it has proven it can compete with any team in the SEC. The Tigers took down then-No. 6 Tennessee 10 days ago, and they have also added wins over Illinois, Kentucky and Arkansas this season. They need a strong finish to the regular season to keep their at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament alive, giving them plenty of motivation on Tuesday night.

This is also a revenge spot for Missouri after it came up short at Mississippi State in the first meeting between these teams. Senior guard Kobe Brown leads the Tigers with 16.4 points and 6.0 rebounds per game after scoring 24 points against Texas A&M on Saturday. Senior guard D'Moi Hodge (13.7) and senior guard DeAndre Gholston (10.4) are both scoring in double figures as well.

Why Mississippi State can cover

Mississippi State looked like it was not going to be in the hunt for an NCAA Tournament spot when it lost eight games in a nine-game stretch from the end of December to the end of January, but it has turned things around this month. The Bulldogs have won six of their last seven games, including a 63-52 win over Missouri on Feb. 4. They are coming off an overtime win at Ole Miss on Saturday, despite committing a season-high 19 turnovers.

The Bulldogs are led by senior forward Tolu Smith, who is averaging 14.9 points and 8.3 rebounds per game, scoring in double figures in 11 straight games. Senior forward D.J. Jeffries is adding 8.8 points and 6.0 rebounds per game, giving Mississippi State a frontcourt that is difficult to handle. The Bulldogs have dominated this head-to-head series, covering the spread in 12 of the last 13 meetings.

How to make Missouri vs. Mississippi State picks

The model has simulated Mississippi State vs. Missouri 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Missouri vs. Mississippi State? And which side of the spread is hitting well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is 71-42 on its top-rated college basketball picks this season, and find out.