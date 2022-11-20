Who's Playing

Mississippi Valley State @ Missouri

Current Records: Mississippi Valley State 2-4; Missouri 4-0

What to Know

The Missouri Tigers will play host again and welcome the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils to Mizzou Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. Mizzou is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

The Tigers entered their game on Tuesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They put the hurt on the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars with a sharp 105-80 victory. Missouri's guard D'Moi Hodge was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 30 points in addition to seven boards.

Meanwhile, Mississippi Valley State beat the North Alabama Lions 76-68 on Friday. Mississippi Valley State can attribute much of their success to guard Terry Collins, who had 27 points and five assists along with five rebounds, and guard Danny Washington, who had 19 points.

The wins brought Mizzou up to 4-0 and Mississippi Valley State to 2-4. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Tigers come into the contest boasting the 11th most points per game in college basketball at 94. On the other end of the spectrum, the Delta Devils are 355th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 57.2 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.