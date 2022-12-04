Who's Playing

SE Missouri State @ Missouri

Current Records: SE Missouri State 5-3; Missouri 8-0

What to Know

The SE Missouri State Redhawks are on the road again Sunday and play against the Missouri Tigers at 4 p.m. ET Dec. 4 at Mizzou Arena. Mizzou should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Redhawks will be looking to get back in the win column.

SE Missouri State ended up a good deal behind the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers when they played last Monday, losing 84-68.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but last week the Tigers sidestepped the Wichita State Shockers for an 88-84 win. It was another big night for Mizzou's forward Noah Carter, who had 20 points in addition to eight rebounds.

SE Missouri State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those burned by picking them against the spread last Monday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

SE Missouri State is now 5-3 while Mizzou sits at 8-0. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Redhawks have only been able to knock down 40.30% percent of their shots, which is the 23rd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Tigers' offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the game boasting the third most points per game in college basketball at 92.6. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a big 21.5-point favorite against the Redhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 22-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.