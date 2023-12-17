The Missouri Tigers will take on the Seton Hall Pirates in a holiday battle at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. Missouri is 7-3 overall and 5-2 at home, while Seton Hall is 6-4 overall and 0-1 on the road. Neither team has been very profitable against the spread this season, with Seton Hall going 2-7 against the number while Missouri is 3-6.

However, Missouri has covered the spread in its last three games, while Seton Hall is 0-6-1 against the number since a Nov. 15 win over Albany. The Tigers are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Missouri vs. Seton Hall odds, and the over/under is 139.5 points. Before entering any Missouri vs. Seton Hall picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Missouri vs. Seton Hall spread: Missouri -1.5

Missouri vs. Seton Hall over/under: 139.5 points

Missouri vs. Seton Hall money line: Missouri: -127, Seton Hall: +108

What you need to know about Missouri

Missouri unfortunately witnessed the end of its four-game winning streak last Saturday. The Tigers took a 73-64 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Kansas Jayhawks. Missouri's loss came about despite a quality game from Sean East II, who scored 21 points and dished out six assists.

Now in his second season with the Tigers after spending the first three years of his collegiate career at UMass, Bradley, and a junior college in Illinois, East is Missouri's leading scorer. He's averaging 17.2 points while shooting 57.3% from the floor and 60.0% from the 3-point line over the first 10 games of the season.

What you need to know about Seton Hall

Meanwhile, the Pirates beat the Monmouth Hawks 70-61 on Tuesday. Isaiah Coleman scored 17 points for Seton Hall in the win and Jaden Bediako dropped a double-double on 11 points and 10 rebounds. Kadary Richmond also stuffed the stat sheet despite only taking four shots, finishing with six points, six rebounds, five assists, three steals and a blocked shot.

Richmond leads the team in scoring (14.8 points per game) and assists (4.4 assists per game) while also ranking second for Seton Hall in rebounding (6.2 rebounds per game). The former Syracuse transfer is now in his third season at Seton Hall and he'll have to play a big role for the Pirates on Sunday.

