Who's Playing
South Carolina @ Missouri
Current Records: South Carolina 8-15; Missouri 17-6
What to Know
The Missouri Tigers and the South Carolina Gamecocks are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (5-5), but not for long. The Tigers and USC will face off in an SEC battle at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Mizzou Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
Mizzou ended up a good deal behind the Mississippi State Bulldogs when they played this past Saturday, losing 63-52. One thing holding Mizzou back was the mediocre play of guard Kobe Brown, who did not have his best game: he finished with ten points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, USC was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 65-63 to the Arkansas Razorbacks. The top scorers for USC were forward Josh Gray (20 points) and guard Meechie Johnson Jr. (20 points). Johnson Jr. had some trouble finding his footing against MSU last week, so this was a step in the right direction.
The losses put the Tigers at 17-6 and the Gamecocks at 8-15. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Mizzou ranks 12th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 81.9 on average. Less enviably, USC has only been able to knock down 39.40% percent of their shots, which is the 356th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Missouri and South Carolina both have five wins in their last ten games.
- Mar 01, 2022 - South Carolina 73 vs. Missouri 69
- Feb 20, 2021 - Missouri 93 vs. South Carolina 78
- Jan 19, 2021 - Missouri 81 vs. South Carolina 70
- Feb 01, 2020 - South Carolina 76 vs. Missouri 54
- Mar 02, 2019 - Missouri 78 vs. South Carolina 63
- Jan 13, 2019 - South Carolina 85 vs. Missouri 75
- Jan 03, 2018 - Missouri 79 vs. South Carolina 68
- Jan 28, 2017 - South Carolina 63 vs. Missouri 53
- Feb 16, 2016 - Missouri 72 vs. South Carolina 67
- Jan 16, 2016 - South Carolina 81 vs. Missouri 72