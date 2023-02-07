Who's Playing

South Carolina @ Missouri

Current Records: South Carolina 8-15; Missouri 17-6

What to Know

The Missouri Tigers and the South Carolina Gamecocks are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (5-5), but not for long. The Tigers and USC will face off in an SEC battle at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Mizzou Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Mizzou ended up a good deal behind the Mississippi State Bulldogs when they played this past Saturday, losing 63-52. One thing holding Mizzou back was the mediocre play of guard Kobe Brown, who did not have his best game: he finished with ten points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, USC was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 65-63 to the Arkansas Razorbacks. The top scorers for USC were forward Josh Gray (20 points) and guard Meechie Johnson Jr. (20 points). Johnson Jr. had some trouble finding his footing against MSU last week, so this was a step in the right direction.

The losses put the Tigers at 17-6 and the Gamecocks at 8-15. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Mizzou ranks 12th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 81.9 on average. Less enviably, USC has only been able to knock down 39.40% percent of their shots, which is the 356th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Missouri and South Carolina both have five wins in their last ten games.