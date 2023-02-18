Who's Playing
Texas A&M @ Missouri
Current Records: Texas A&M 19-7; Missouri 19-7
What to Know
An SEC battle is on tap between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Missouri Tigers at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Mizzou Arena. A&M will be strutting in after a victory while Mizzou will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The Arkansas Razorbacks typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday the Aggies proved too difficult a challenge. A&M managed a 62-56 win over Arkansas. A&M's guard Dexter Dennis filled up the stat sheet, dropping a double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Meanwhile, a win for Mizzou just wasn't in the stars on Tuesday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. It's hard to picture a worse loss than the 89-56 bruising that they suffered against the Auburn Tigers. Guard DeAndre Gholston had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 33 minutes with 1-for-10 shooting and four turnovers.
The Aggies are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Wofford Terriers Dec. 20 easily too and instead slipped up with a 67-62. In other words, don't count Mizzou out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $55.12
Odds
The Tigers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Texas A&M have won ten out of their last 14 games against Missouri.
- Jan 11, 2023 - Texas A&M 82 vs. Missouri 64
- Feb 05, 2022 - Missouri 70 vs. Texas A&M 66
- Jan 15, 2022 - Texas A&M 67 vs. Missouri 64
- Jan 16, 2021 - Missouri 68 vs. Texas A&M 52
- Feb 04, 2020 - Texas A&M 68 vs. Missouri 51
- Jan 21, 2020 - Texas A&M 66 vs. Missouri 64
- Feb 09, 2019 - Texas A&M 68 vs. Missouri 59
- Jan 19, 2019 - Missouri 66 vs. Texas A&M 43
- Feb 13, 2018 - Missouri 62 vs. Texas A&M 58
- Jan 20, 2018 - Texas A&M 60 vs. Missouri 49
- Feb 28, 2017 - Texas A&M 60 vs. Missouri 43
- Feb 08, 2017 - Texas A&M 76 vs. Missouri 73
- Feb 27, 2016 - Texas A&M 84 vs. Missouri 69
- Jan 23, 2016 - Texas A&M 66 vs. Missouri 53