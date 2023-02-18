Who's Playing

Texas A&M @ Missouri

Current Records: Texas A&M 19-7; Missouri 19-7

What to Know

An SEC battle is on tap between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Missouri Tigers at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Mizzou Arena. A&M will be strutting in after a victory while Mizzou will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Arkansas Razorbacks typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday the Aggies proved too difficult a challenge. A&M managed a 62-56 win over Arkansas. A&M's guard Dexter Dennis filled up the stat sheet, dropping a double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, a win for Mizzou just wasn't in the stars on Tuesday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. It's hard to picture a worse loss than the 89-56 bruising that they suffered against the Auburn Tigers. Guard DeAndre Gholston had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 33 minutes with 1-for-10 shooting and four turnovers.

The Aggies are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Wofford Terriers Dec. 20 easily too and instead slipped up with a 67-62. In other words, don't count Mizzou out just yet.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
  • Where: Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri
  • TV: ESPN2
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $55.12

Odds

The Tigers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Texas A&M have won ten out of their last 14 games against Missouri.

  • Jan 11, 2023 - Texas A&M 82 vs. Missouri 64
  • Feb 05, 2022 - Missouri 70 vs. Texas A&M 66
  • Jan 15, 2022 - Texas A&M 67 vs. Missouri 64
  • Jan 16, 2021 - Missouri 68 vs. Texas A&M 52
  • Feb 04, 2020 - Texas A&M 68 vs. Missouri 51
  • Jan 21, 2020 - Texas A&M 66 vs. Missouri 64
  • Feb 09, 2019 - Texas A&M 68 vs. Missouri 59
  • Jan 19, 2019 - Missouri 66 vs. Texas A&M 43
  • Feb 13, 2018 - Missouri 62 vs. Texas A&M 58
  • Jan 20, 2018 - Texas A&M 60 vs. Missouri 49
  • Feb 28, 2017 - Texas A&M 60 vs. Missouri 43
  • Feb 08, 2017 - Texas A&M 76 vs. Missouri 73
  • Feb 27, 2016 - Texas A&M 84 vs. Missouri 69
  • Jan 23, 2016 - Texas A&M 66 vs. Missouri 53