Who's Playing

Texas A&M @ Missouri

Current Records: Texas A&M 19-7; Missouri 19-7

What to Know

An SEC battle is on tap between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Missouri Tigers at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Mizzou Arena. A&M will be strutting in after a victory while Mizzou will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Arkansas Razorbacks typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday the Aggies proved too difficult a challenge. A&M managed a 62-56 win over Arkansas. A&M's guard Dexter Dennis filled up the stat sheet, dropping a double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, a win for Mizzou just wasn't in the stars on Tuesday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. It's hard to picture a worse loss than the 89-56 bruising that they suffered against the Auburn Tigers. Guard DeAndre Gholston had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 33 minutes with 1-for-10 shooting and four turnovers.

The Aggies are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Wofford Terriers Dec. 20 easily too and instead slipped up with a 67-62. In other words, don't count Mizzou out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $55.12

Odds

The Tigers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Texas A&M have won ten out of their last 14 games against Missouri.