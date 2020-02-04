Missouri vs. Texas A&M odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 4 predictions from proven model

Get ready for an SEC battle as the Missouri Tigers and the Texas A&M Aggies will face off at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Reed Arena. A&M is 10-10 overall and 7-4 at home, while Mizzou is 10-11 overall and 1-6 on the road. The Aggies have lost four of their past six games. The Tigers have lost five of their past six. The Aggies are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Texas A&M vs. Missouri odds, while the over-under is set at 123.5. Before entering any Missouri vs. Texas A&M picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several college basketball odds for Missouri vs. Texas A&M:

Texas A&M vs. Missouri spread: Aggies -1.5

Texas A&M vs. Missouri over-under: 123.5 points

Texas AS&M vs. Missouri money line: Texas A&M -114, Missouri -128

What you need to know about Texas A&M

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 36 turnovers, the Georgia Bulldogs took down A&M 63-48 on Saturday. Wendell Mitchell (13 points) was the top scorer for the Aggies. Georgia scored 15 of the game's first 21 points in the second half and pulled out to a 17-point advantage with three minutes remaining. The Aggies had a three-game SEC road winning streak snapped. They shot 19 for 59 from the field and missed 20 of 25 3-point attempts.

The Aggies prevailed 66-64 when these teams last met on January 21.

What you need to know about Missouri

Mizzou suffered a tough 76-54 defeat to the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday. Dru Smith had a tough game, finishing with only nine points on 2-for-10 shooting and turning the ball over five times in his 35 minutes on the court. The Tigers trailed by 13 points at halftime. Mizzou cut the Gamecocks lead to nine with 11 minutes left before South Carolina pulled away for good on a 9-0 run. South Carolina blocked nine Missouri shots.

Jermaine Couisnard had 15 points for the Tigers. Mark Smith missed the game because of a back issue.

How to make Texas A&M vs. Missouri picks

