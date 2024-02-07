The Missouri Tigers (8-14) will aim for their first SEC win of the season when they host the Texas A&M Aggies (13-8) on Wednesday night. Missouri has been knocking on the door of a league victory, with its last four losses coming by single digits. Texas A&M has won three of its last four games, beating Florida in a 67-66 thriller on Saturday. The Aggies snuck past the Tigers when these teams met in College Station last month.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Mizzou Arena. The Aggies are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Missouri vs. Texas A&M odds, while the over/under is 141.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Texas A&M vs. Missouri picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Missouri vs. Texas A&M spread: Texas A&M -4.5

Missouri vs. Texas A&M over/under: 141.5 points

Missouri vs. Texas A&M money line: Missouri +164, Texas A&M -200

Why Missouri can cover

Missouri has not been able to get across the finish line in SEC play thus far, but its last four losses have come by single digits. The Tigers have only lost one of their four conference home games by double digits, which came in a 12-point loss to Florida last month. Texas A&M has yet to win an SEC game by more than six points, with its largest victory being the 63-57 final when these teams met in College Station.

The Tigers easily covered the spread as 11-point underdogs, as senior guard Sean East II scored a team-high 17 points and dished out five assists. Junior guard Tamar Bates added 16 points and five rebounds, shooting 7 of 16 from the floor. Texas A&M has only covered the spread twice in its last 10 games, and Missouri has covered in four of the last six meetings between these teams.

Why Texas A&M can cover

Texas A&M continues to be an excellent team to back in road games under coach Buzz Williams, going 13-6 against the spread in its last 19 road games. The Aggies have won seven of the last eight meetings between these teams in Missouri. Meanwhile, the Tigers have only covered the spread once during their nine-game losing streak.

They are just 2-14 against the spread in their last 16 home games, making them a team to avoid right now. Junior guard Wade Taylor IV leads Texas A&M with 19.8 points and 3.7 assists per game, while senior guard Tyrece Radford is adding 13.8 points and 5.6 rebounds. Senior forward Henry Coleman III is also in double figures, averaging 10.4 points and 7.1 rebounds. See which team to pick here.

