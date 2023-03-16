Who's Playing

Utah State @ Missouri

Regular Season Records: Utah State 26-8; Missouri 24-9

What to Know

The #23 Missouri Tigers and the Utah State Aggies are set to clash at 1:40 p.m. ET March 16 at Golden 1 Center in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.

Mizzou received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 72-61 to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Guard Nick Honor had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only three points on 1-for-10 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.

A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Tigers rank 23rd in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 79.5 on average. Utah State has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the game with a 48% field goal percentage, good for 22nd best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 1:40 p.m. ET

Thursday at 1:40 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $198.00

Odds

The Aggies are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.