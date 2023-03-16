A first-round matchup in the 2023 NCAA Tournament features the No. 10 seed Utah State Aggies and the No. 7 seed Missouri Tigers clashing on Thursday afternoon during March Madness 2023. The Aggies won seven of their last eight outings to end the season. Meanwhile, Missouri had its five-game win streak halted in the SEC Tournament. On March 11, the Tigers fell to Alabama 72-61 in the SEC semifinals.

Tipoff from Golden 1 Center in Sacramento is set for 1:40 p.m. ET. The Aggies are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Utah State vs. Missouri odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 155.

Utah State vs. Missouri: Aggies -1

Utah State vs. Missouri over/under: 155.5 points

Utah State vs. Missouri money line: Aggies -130, Tigers +110

USU: Aggies are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games overall

MIZZ: Tigers are 5-1 ATS in their last six neutral site games

Why Utah State can cover

Junior guard Steven Ashworth has been the focal point for the Aggies. Ashworth utilizes his solid court vision to orchestrate the offense while being a regular scorer. The Utah native leads the squad in points (16.3), assists (4.5) and steals (1.2). He finished with at least 19 points in four of his last six outings. On March 1 against UNLV, Ashworth had 27 points and seven assists.

Senior forward Taylor Funk is another floor-spacing shooting weapon on the outside. Funk offers superb range and thrives as a catch-and-shoot option. The Pennsylvania native averages 13.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and knocks down 37% of his attempts from downtown. On Mar. 9, Funk tallied 32 points and went 6-of-10 from downtown against New Mexico.

Why Missouri can cover

Senior guard Kobe Brown is a versatile scorer. Brown has the skillset to get scores from multiple spots including the low post, mid-range and 3-point land. The Alabama native puts up 15.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. In the March 10 contest against Tennessee, Brown notched 24 points and nine rebounds.

Senior guard D'Moi Hodge is a nimble and quick scorer in the backcourt. Hodge has the ability to penetrate the lane consistently and stretch the floor with his solid range. The native of the Virgin Islands averages 14.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and shoots 40% from downtown. He's recorded 20-plus points with at least three 3-pointers in back-to-back games.

