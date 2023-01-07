The team with one of college basketball's best turnarounds this season will take the national stage Saturday on CBS, when No. 20 Missouri hosts Vanderbilt in an SEC showdown. The Tigers are off to a 12-2 (1-1 SEC) start under first-year coach Dennis Gates and will be trying to fend off a Commodores squad that enters on a three-game winning streak with a record of 8-6 (1-0).

Missouri has already matched its win total from last season thanks to a revitalized offense. The Tigers rank No. 3 nationally in points per game at 88.8 after scoring just 65.5 points per game last season. Five players are averaging double figures for Mizzou, led by D'Moi Hodge at 16.5 points per game.

Hodge followed Gates from Cleveland State and has only increased his production amid his transition from the Horizon League to the SEC. The 6-4 graduate transfer scored 20 in a big win over Illinois on Dec. 22 and dropped 15 when the Tigers shellacked Kentucky on Dec. 28. In a Wednesday night loss at Arkansas, Hodge scored a season-low 6 points.

The Tigers' loss to the Razorbacks offered a reminder that the grind of SEC play will bring challenges for the rejuvenated Missouri program. Though widely projected to finish near the bottom of the SEC standings, Vanderbilt got off to a good start in league play Tuesday by knocking off South Carolina 84-79 in overtime. Ezra Manjon and Liam Robbins led the Commodores with a combined 46 points off the bench.

Vanderbilt is coming off its best season yet under fourth-year coach Jerry Stackhouse as the Commodores finished 19-17 (7-11) and reached the NIT. Replacing leading scorer Scotty Pippen has proven challenging, though, and scoring has often been a chore for the 'Dores so far this season. But with Missouri's defense still a work in progress, Vanderbilt will be looking to pick up a statement victory on the road.

Missouri vs. Vanderbilt prediction, picks

Missouri's lack of size on the interior could be an issue against Vanderbilt center Liam Robbins, who finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and six blocks in a win over a similarly undersized South Carolina team earlier this week. Robbins is a true 7-footer who will challenge the Tigers' defense. Missouri should win straight up at home, but it might be closer than expected. Pick: Vanderbilt +9



