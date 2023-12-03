The Wichita State Shockers will face off against the Missouri Tigers at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mizzou Arena. Missouri is 6-2 overall and 4-2 at home, while Wichita State is 7-1 overall. This is the fourth season in a row that these two programs have met and Missouri holds a 2-1 edge in the series. The Tigers have also gone 2-1 against the spread in those matchups.

However, Missouri is just 1-6-1 against the spread this season, while Wichita State is 4-3 against the number. The Tigers are favored by 7 points in the latest Missouri vs. Wichita State odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 146.5 points. Before entering any Missouri vs. Wichita State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Missouri vs. Wichita State spread: Missouri -7

Missouri vs. Wichita State over/under: 146.5 points

Missouri vs. Wichita State money line: Missouri: -297, Wichita State: +239

What you need to know about Wichita State

Wichita State extended its winning streak to three games against Richmond on Friday. The Shockers walked away with an 80-68 victory over the Spiders on Wednesday. Wichita State shot an impressive 51.6% from the field as a team in the win and did a fantastic job of taking care of the basketball, turning the ball over only four times.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Wichita State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Colby Rogers, who scored 19 points along with seven rebounds and three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Harlond Beverly, who scored 13 points along with seven assists and five rebounds.

What you need to know about Missouri

Meanwhile, Missouri also enters Sunday's matchup on a three-game winning streak after defeating the Pitt Panthers in their last outing. The Tigers came out on top against the Panthers by a score of 71-64 on Tuesday. One of the most notable performances in the win came from Sean East II, who scored 21 points and pulled in five rebounds.

After spending the first few seasons of his career at UMass, Bradley and then a junior college in Illinois, East came off the bench to average 7.3 points per game last season but has taken on a larger role offensively in 2023-24. He's averaging 16.1 points per game while shooting 59.8% from the floor and 58.8% from the 3-point line this season.

