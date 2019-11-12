Missouri vs. Xavier odds: 2019 college basketball picks, Nov. 12 predictions from proven computer model

The Xavier Musketeers will take on the Missouri Tigers at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Cintas Center. Xavier is 2-0 overall and 2-0 at home, while Missouri is 2-0 and is on the road for the first time this season. Missouri is 2-0 against the spread and enters Tuesday's matchup allowing just 49 points per game on defense, the 11th best-mark in college basketball. Xavier, meanwhile, is 0-2 against the spread but features a potent offense that is averaging 78.5 points per game. The Musketeers are favored by five-points in the latest Xavier vs. Missouri odds, while the Over-Under is set at 135.5. Before entering any Missouri vs. Xavier picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated against the spread picks the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Xavier vs. Missouri 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 24 turnovers, Xavier took down Siena 81-63 last week. Xavier's success was spearheaded by the efforts of F Naji Marshall, who finished with 20 points and seven assists along with eight boards, and F Tyrique Jones, who had 20 points and six rebounds. Jones is averaging just 20.5 minutes on the court through the first two games, but he leads the Musketeers in a number of categories, including points (18.5), rebounds (8.5) and blocks (1.5) per game.

Meanwhile, Missouri, coming off a 15-17 (5-13 SEC) campaign in 2018-19, took care of business in a 71-56 victory over Northern Kentucky in its last outing. Four players scored in double digits for the Tigers, led by junior guard Mark Smith, who finished with 19 points. The Tigers will certainly be relying on the veteran playing in a hostile road environment against a ranked opponent on Tuesday.

So who wins Missouri vs. Xavier? And which side of the spread is hitting almost 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Missouri vs. Xavier spread to back on Tuesday, all from the advanced model that has crushed its college basketball picks.