Missouri's Jontay Porter declares for 2019 NBA Draft on the heels of second ACL tear

For a second consecutive season, Missouri is expected to lose a Porter to the NBA Draft. On Thursday, sophomore center Jontay Porter, the younger brother of one-and-done Tigers player Michael Porter Jr., declared his intentions to enter the 2019 NBA Draft.

The younger Porter, who reclassified and joined Missouri as a freshman in 2017 so he could play alongside brother Michael (the No. 14 pick of the 2018 draft), missed the entirety of what would have been his sophomore season in 2018-19 after tearing both his right ACL and MCL just before the start of the season. Porter's stock remained high as a prospect despite him being sidelined for the year, but a second knee injury -- another tear on his right ACL in March -- has caused some concern about how durable he can be at the next level.

The 6-foot-11 center could still be a first-round pick because of his ability to stretch the floor with his 3-point shooting and his seamless fit in the NBA, but it's unclear if he will stay in the draft. For the first time this year, underclassmen can enter the draft, sign with an agent and still return to school if they don't get the feedback they're looking for. Underclassmen must withdraw by 11:59 p.m. ET on May 29.

Porter averaged 9.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game as a freshman and projects as a late-first or early-second round draft pick.