Missouri's Martin won't rule out Michael Porter Jr. returning from injury this season

Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin isn't ready to rule out the possibility of Michael Porter Jr. returning to the hardwood this season for the Tigers, despite undergoing a lower back surgery in November that, at the time, presumptively ended his freshman season.

During Tuesday night's ESPN broadcast of Missouri's game vs. Mississippi, long-time broadcaster Dick Vitale says that Martin, in a recent conversation with SEC Network's Tom Hart, told him "don't be surprised" if, or when, Porter makes a comeback.

When pressed about it after the game, Martin provided clarity on the recovery process of his star player.

"This week, he started working out -- not on the floor, but just doing different things with our strength and conditioning coach Nicodemus [Christopher], agility work, bouncing the ball, but nothing with practice," Martin said via the Kansas City Star. "I wouldn't be shocked if I saw him on the floor. And I'm not saying that, because he hasn't practiced or anything, so don't misinterpret that, but I wouldn't be shocked.

"I know he's fighting hard to get on the floor. He's looking good, his body's great. He's actually gotten bigger, just looking at him. And he's been one of my best cheerleaders on the sideline."

Porter's potential return would be big news for Mizzou. The Tigers are a projected 8 seed in the latest Bracketology from CBS Sports' Jerry Palm, and his presence alone would significantly lift Missouri's profile from first weekend threat in the NCAA Tournament to Final Four sleeper overnight.

Porter entered the season as a potential candidate to be selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, but after playing just two minutes in his Tigers debut on Nov. 10, he went down with an injury and hasn't returned to the court since. Although his presence would almost undeniably boost Mizzou's performance, the Tigers are 16-8 this season and on track to make the Big Dance, which makes Porter's potential return -- which could be in the heart of the postseason or right before it -- all the more intriguing to track.