Mizzou’s Michael Porter Jr., a possible No. 1 NBA Draft pick, to have back surgery

Missouri freshman Michael Porter Jr. will have back surgery Tuesday in Dallas and is now expected to miss the remainder of the 2017-18 college basketball season, school officials announced early Tuesday afternoon.

The procedure, according to Missouri, is a microdiscectomy of the L3-L4 spinal disks.

Michael Porter, Jr. will undergo surgery on Tuesday, Nov. 21, in Dallas, Texas. The procedure, a microdiscectomy of the L3-L4 spinal discs, has a projected recovery time of three-four months and will likely cause him to miss the remainder of the season. — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouHoops) November 21, 2017

The expected recovery time is three to four months.

"I really appreciate the support of my family and the Mizzou men's basketball program as I begin this process," Porter said. "I'm thankful for all the kind words and messages I've received from fans. Those mean a lot to me. I cannot wait to be completely healthy and playing the game I love once again."

Porter was ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the Class of 2017, according to 247Sports, and is widely considered to be a candidate to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-10 wing played two minutes in the season opener before leaving after experiencing discomfort. He missed Missouri's subsequent three games before meeting with a specialist on Monday.

The next game for Missouri (3-1) is Thursday vs. Long Beach State in the AdvoCare Invitational in Orlando.

"Our top priority as a program is the well-being of our student-athletes, so Michael beginning this process to be 100-percent healthy is important to all of us," Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. "Our focus has been on Michael's well-being, just like every other player in our locker room. We will continue to work everyday to build Mizzou Basketball into a program to be proud of. We're preparing now for a trip that is a tremendous opportunity. I'm excited to get after it in Orlando."