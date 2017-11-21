Mizzou’s Michael Porter Jr., a possible No. 1 NBA Draft pick, to have back surgery
School officials expect the five-star freshman to miss the rest of the season
Missouri freshman Michael Porter Jr. will have back surgery Tuesday in Dallas and is now expected to miss the remainder of the 2017-18 college basketball season, school officials announced early Tuesday afternoon.
The procedure, according to Missouri, is a microdiscectomy of the L3-L4 spinal disks.
The expected recovery time is three to four months.
"I really appreciate the support of my family and the Mizzou men's basketball program as I begin this process," Porter said. "I'm thankful for all the kind words and messages I've received from fans. Those mean a lot to me. I cannot wait to be completely healthy and playing the game I love once again."
Porter was ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the Class of 2017, according to 247Sports, and is widely considered to be a candidate to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-10 wing played two minutes in the season opener before leaving after experiencing discomfort. He missed Missouri's subsequent three games before meeting with a specialist on Monday.
The next game for Missouri (3-1) is Thursday vs. Long Beach State in the AdvoCare Invitational in Orlando.
"Our top priority as a program is the well-being of our student-athletes, so Michael beginning this process to be 100-percent healthy is important to all of us," Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. "Our focus has been on Michael's well-being, just like every other player in our locker room. We will continue to work everyday to build Mizzou Basketball into a program to be proud of. We're preparing now for a trip that is a tremendous opportunity. I'm excited to get after it in Orlando."
-
Watch the Cayman Islands Classic live
Cincinnati and Iowa highlight an impressive inaugural field for the Cayman lslands Classic
-
Tuesday's updated Top 25 (and one)
The Bluejays are 4-0 with some impressive victories, including a win vs. the Bruins on Mon...
-
Lavar Ball gets split reviews after CNN
The world's most prominent Basketball Dad responded to Donald Trump calling him 'very ungr...
-
LaVar Ball responds to Trump tweets
LaVar argued with the CNN host over why he came off as ungrateful and why he didn't thank Mr....
-
An AP voter has Northwestern at No. 16?
The voter has Northwestern seven spots ahead of undefeated Texas Tech, which just blasted the...
-
Son of Manute Bol commits to Oregon
The 7-foot-1 center is the No. 3 prospect in the Class of 2018, according to 247Sports
Add a Comment