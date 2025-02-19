With only one game on the Wednesday NBA schedule, college basketball has another massive Wednesday slate that includes No. 1 Auburn in action after its 94-85 victory in a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup against Alabama on Saturday. Auburn hosts John Calipari's Arkansas Razorbacks on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET as 16.5-point favorites, according to the latest college basketball odds from the SportsLine consensus. Alabama dropped to No. 4 and looks to avoid its first two-game losing streak of the season, but the Crimson Tide have a tough road contest against No. 15 Missouri at 9 p.m. ET, so should you include either of these SEC matchups in forming a Wednesday college basketball parlay?

The Tigers are 1.5-point favorites against Alabama and Missouri is 10-2 against the spread over its last 12 games. The Wednesday college basketball schedule also includes No. 17 Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt (+4.5), No. 10 St. John's vs. DePaul (+13) and Notre Dame vs. SMU (-1.5).

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times.

Here are three college basketball best bets for Wednesday:

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky (7 p.m. ET): Kentucky -4.5 (-112)

The Wildcats are 16-3 over their last 19 matchups against Vanderbilt with 13 of those victories coming by at least six points. Although the Wildcats dropped their first contest of the season to Vanderbilt, 74-69, on the road, Kentucky has only lost one game to Vanderbilt in Lexington since 2008. Kentucky hasn't been as dominant this year in the first year under head coach Mark Pope, but the Wildcats are 13-2 at home with top-25 wins over teams like Florida, Texas A&M and Tennessee. Kentucky is 5-2 ATS over its last seven home games, meanwhile, Vanderbilt is 1-4 ATS over its last five road games. See all the model's Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt picks here.

The Pick: Kentucky -4.5 (-112) -- The Wildcats cover the spread in 70% of the model's simulations

Projected final score: Kentucky 87, Vanderbilt 74

Gonzaga vs. Washington State (9 p.m. ET): Washington State +12.5 (-108)

Few teams in the nation have had regular-season success similar to Gonzaga as the Bulldogs have won at least 20 games over the last 28 straight seasons, including this year with a 20-7 start. Gonzaga has won at least 20 games in all 26 years under head coach Mark Few. But Gonzaga already has three West Coast Conference (WCC) losses, its most since the 2015-16 college basketball season, and Washington State played Gonzaga tough on the road before losing, 88-75. This time, Gonzaga travels to Washington State, who is 9-2 at home this season. The Cougars are 8-3 ATS at home this season, including 1-0 as the home underdog, and the Cougars have the third-best shooting percentage (48.8%) in the WCC. See all of the model's Gonzaga vs. Washington State picks here.

The Pick: Washington State +12.5 (-115) -- The Cougars cover in 67% of the model's simulations

Projected final score: Gonzaga 83, Washington State 78

Miami vs. Florida State (9 p.m. ET): Miami +8.5 (-112)

Simply calling this a challenging season would be an understatement for the Hurricanes, but despite being 2-12 overall in ACC play this season, they have covered the spread in four straight games. Miami went 2-2 overall during that stretch and has covered the spread in three of its last four losses, so even if the Hurricanes fall to Florida State, the trends favor their ability to keep the score within the spread. Florida State is 2-5 ATS over its last seven games. Senior guard Matthew Cleveland, who transferred to Miami from Florida State after his sophomore season, is averaging 24.1 ppg over his last eight contests and could be additionally motivated against his former school. See all of the model's Florida State vs. Miami picks here.

The Pick: Miami +8.5 (-112) - The Hurricanes cover in 64% of simulations

Projected final score: Florida State 79, Miami 75

