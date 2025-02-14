Friday's college basketball schedule is one that will have a spotlight on it with the NBA off ahead of its All-Star break. The headline matchup is UCLA vs. Indiana (+1.5, 138.5), which features a pair of "blue blood" programs going at it at 8 p.m. ET. Other games with slim college basketball spreads include Quinnipiac vs. Sacred Heart (+3.5), Merrimack vs. Manhattan (+2.5) and Marist vs. Siena (-2.5), all tipping off at 7 p.m. ET. As for that Indiana vs. UCLA contest, something has to give as the teams have split their 12 all-time meetings, with this being their first matchup since 2007.

SportsLine's proven model has simulated every Friday college basketball game 10,000 times and revealed the best bets for every game. Combining these three picks into a college basketball parlay would result in a payout of nearly 6-1. See all the college basketball picks at SportsLine right here.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 15 of the 2024-25 season on a 211-154 betting roll (+2024) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Here are three college basketball best bets for Friday:

Saint Louis vs. Loyola Chicago (7 p.m. ET): Over 141.5 (-110)

Both teams are coming off Tuesday games in which each hit the Over. These two have often engaged in high-scoring affairs in recent matchups as their last nine meetings have averaged 146.1 points. Saint Louis has three go-to scorers who can go off in any given night as Gibson Jimerson, Robbie Avila and Isaiah Swope all rank among the top nine of the A-10 in scoring. Meanwhile, Loyola Chicago has strength in numbers with nine players averaging at least 5.5 points. Additionally, the Ramblers' defense leaves lots to be desired and should help the Over hit as Loyola gives up the fifth-most points per game in A-10 play. See all of the model's Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Louis picks here.

The Pick: Over 141.5 -- The Over hits in 62% of the model's simulations

Projected final score: Loyola Chicago 74, Saint Louis 71

Bonus pick: SportsLine college basketball expert Matt Severance, who is on a 15-6 (+828) run on NCAAB money line picks, and he's locked in his best bet for Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Louis right here.

UCLA vs. Indiana (8 p.m. ET): Oumar Ballo Over 12.5 points (+100)

After making being a back-to-back All-Pac-12 First-Team selection with Arizona, Ballo transferred over to Indiana, where he's averaging 13.7 points and leading the Big Ten in field goal percentage (64.6%). He's well acquainted with the Bruins, and he's well-versed in having success against UCLA, especially when he doesn't have to travel to Pauley Pavilion. Ballo has gone Over 12.5 points in each of his last three matchups against UCLA that didn't take place on the Bruins' home court. That's the case with Friday's contest in the friendly confines of Assembly Hall, as the model has Ballo scoring 13.5 points. See all of the model's Indiana vs. UCLA player projections here.

The Pick: Omar Ballo Over 12.5 points -- The model projects Ballo will finish with 13.5 points



Bonus pick: See UCLA vs. Indiana predictions from expert Chip Patterson, who is 8-4-1 over his last 13 NCAAB picks, here.

Nevada vs. San Jose State (10 p.m. ET): San Jose State +7.5 (-110)

There are 364 teams in Division I, and none of them have a better spread record than San Jose State. The Spartans are 18-5-1 against the spread (ATS), and they excel in multiple situations. San Jose State is 9-2 versus the line at home and 12-3 ATS as an underdog, while the Wolfpack have hit a skid against the number. Nevada started the year 8-3 ATS but has covered in just four of its last 13 games. Look for the Spartans, who lead the Mountain West in made 3-pointers per game, to remain competitive throughout this game versus a Nevada defense which ranks outside the top 300 in the nation in both 3-pointers allowed per game and 3-point percentage given up. See all of the model's San Jose State vs. Nevada picks here.

The Pick: San Jose State +7.5 - The Spartans cover in 55% of the model's simulations

Projected final score: Nevada 75, San Jose State 70

Bonus pick: SportsLine's Jason La Canfora, who is 18-11 over his last 29 college basketball ATS picks, has locked in his spread pick for San Jose State vs. Nevada right here.

Want more college basketball picks for tonight?

You've seen the model's college basketball best bets for Friday. Now, get college basketball advice from expert Bruce Marshall, who is 21-15 (+437) over his last 36 NCAAB ATS picks right here.

SportsLine's model is on a 211-154 roll on college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Visit SportsLine to get all of its college basketball picks for Friday right here.