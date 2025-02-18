We're now in the stretch run of the 2024-25 college basketball season, as March Madness begins in exactly one month. Tuesday's college basketball schedule could help shape the NCAA Tournament field as there are nine games involving ranked teams, including a pair of top-25 matchups. No. 7 Texas A&M visits No. 21 Mississippi State at 7 p.m. ET, with the Aggies 2.5-point road favorites, per the latest college basketball odds. At the same time, No. 13 Purdue goes on the road to face No. 14 Michigan State, giving you a pair of quality contests to include in a Tuesday college basketball parlay.

The Spartans are 2.5-point favorites, but the Boilermakers have covered in six straight road games. So should you back Purdue in your college basketball best bets? Other anticipated matchups on tonight's slate include No. 2 Florida vs. Oklahoma (+14.5), No. 5 Houston vs. Arizona State (+12.5) and No. 23 Kansas vs. BYU (+3.5).

Here are three college basketball best bets for Tuesday:

Western Michigan vs. Buffalo (7 p.m. ET): Buffalo ML (+111)

The Bulls have dominated the head-to-head series as of late, winning 11 of the last 13 matchups. That includes an 86-75 road matchup last month, and now Western Michigan will have to travel, and the road has been a House of Horrors for the Broncos. WMU is just 3-10 on the road this season, and Buffalo has the offensive pieces to continue Western Michigan's road woes. Ryan Sabol (15.3 points) ranks among the top three of the MAC in both 3-point percentage and free throw percentage, while Tyson Dunn (12.8 points) leads the conference with 5.6 assists.

The Pick: Buffalo ML (+111) -- The Bulls win outright in 55% of the model's simulations

Projected final score: Buffalo 73, WMU 72

Kansas vs. BYU (9 p.m. ET): BYU -3.5 (-110)

These Big 12 programs are going in opposite directions when it comes to the spread. BYU is 6-2 versus the line over its last eight games, while Kansas has covered just once over its last seven contests. This Cougars team is deep, with nine players averaging over 5.0 points per game, and it's productive in multiple areas. BYU ranks ninth in the country in 2-point percentage and 13th in made 3-pointers per game. Meanwhile, Kansas struggles converting outside the arc, ranking outside the top 250 teams in Division I as the model predicts these teams' trends to continue.

The Pick: BYU -3.5 (-110) -- The Cougars cover in 56% of the model's simulations

Projected final score: BYU 78, Kansas 73

South Carolina vs. LSU (9 p.m. ET): LSU -2.5 (-110)

Both teams have 11 wins against the spread on the season, but South Carolina has had nearly no success as a road dog. It is just 1-7 ATS as an away underdog, which is among the bottom 10 spread records in all of college basketball. The Tigers, however, are 5-2 ATS over their last seven games as a favorite. While LSU's offense doesn't scare many opponents, it does have a player who can take over a game as Cam Carter (17.3 points) ranks seventh in the SEC in scoring. As for the Gamecocks' offense, it's undoubtedly the worst in the conference, ranking last in field goal percentage, 2-point percentage, 3-pointers made and points per game.

The Pick: LSU -2.5 (-110) - The Tigers cover in 66% of simulations in an A-rated spread pick

Projected final score: LSU 75, South Carolina 67

