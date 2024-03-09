Who's Playing

Campbell Fighting Camels @ Monmouth Hawks

Current Records: Campbell 14-17, Monmouth 17-14

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Entertainment & Sports Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Entertainment & Sports Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

What to Know

The Campbell Fighting Camels and the Monmouth Hawks are set to clash at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Entertainment & Sports Arena in a Coastal Athletic postseason contest. Campbell is no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

Campbell was handed a 23-point loss in their previous outing, but they didn't let that bad energy affect their game against North Carolina A&T on Saturday. The Fighting Camels skirted past the Aggies 64-62. The win was just what Campbell needed coming off of a 96-73 loss in their prior match.

Campbell's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jasin Sinani led the charge by dropping a double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds. Sinani didn't help Campbell's cause all that much against Charleston on Thursday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Gediminas Mokseckas was another key contributor, scoring 12 points.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 56 points in their last game, Monmouth made sure to put some points up on the board against Elon on Saturday. The Hawks took down the Phoenix 85-70. Monmouth was down 31-16 with 6:19 left in the first half but they still came back for the handy 15-point victory.

Among those leading the charge was Xander Rice, who scored 31 points along with two steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Nikita Konstantynovskyi, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 13 rebounds.

The Fighting Camels' win bumped their record up to 14-17. As for the Hawks, their victory ended a 12-game drought on the road and puts them at 17-14.

Campbell and Monmouth were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in February, but Campbell came up empty-handed after a 88-87 defeat. Can Campbell avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Monmouth won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.