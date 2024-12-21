Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Monmouth looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 43-33 lead against Fairfield.

If Monmouth keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 2-10 in no time. On the other hand, Fairfield will have to make due with a 5-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Fairfield Stags @ Monmouth Hawks

Current Records: Fairfield 5-6, Monmouth 1-10

What to Know

After starting their season with 11 straight games on the road, Monmouth is finally coming home. They will look to take advantage of their home-court as they take on the Fairfield Stags at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at OceanFirst Bank Center. Things are looking good forBDOCBSGame who are projected to snag an easy win in their upcoming matchup.

Last Tuesday, Monmouth was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 71-67 to Princeton. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Hawks in their matchups with the Tigers: they've now lost three in a row.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Abdi Bashir Jr., who went 8 for 15 en route to 26 points. That was a full 38.8% of Monmouth's points, marking the third time in a row he's earned more than a third of the team's points. The team also got some help courtesy of Madison Durr, who scored 14 points plus two steals.

Meanwhile, Fairfield's game on Wednesday was all tied up 30-30 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 64-63 to CCSU. The Stags have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Monmouth's defeat dropped their record down to 1-10. As for Fairfield, they now have a losing record at 5-6.

Monmouth came out on top in a nail-biter against Fairfield when the teams last played back in February of 2022, sneaking past 59-56. Does Monmouth have another victory up their sleeve, or will Fairfield turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Monmouth is a 3.5-point favorite against Fairfield, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 146 points.

Series History

Monmouth has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Fairfield.