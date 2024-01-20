Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Monmouth after losing three in a row. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Monmouth leads 37-35 over Hampton. This match is far closer than the pair's previous matchup, which was decided by 36 points.

If Monmouth keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 10-9 in no time. On the other hand, Hampton will have to make due with a 4-15 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Hampton Pirates @ Monmouth Hawks

Current Records: Hampton 4-14, Monmouth 9-9

What to Know

After three games on the road, Monmouth is heading back home. The Monmouth Hawks and the Hampton Pirates will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at OceanFirst Bank Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when you're outrebounded 20 to 7 on offense, a fact Monmouth found out the hard way on Thursday. They fell to the Dragons 78-74. Monmouth got off to an early lead (up 15 with 9:13 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

The losing side was boosted by Xander Rice, who scored 27 points. He scored a full 36.5% of Monmouth's points, the fourth time in a row he's earned more than a third of the team's points.

Meanwhile, Hampton's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their ninth straight loss. They took a 86-77 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Pride. The final score was a far cry from the score of their previous head-to-head, which saw the teams combine for 116 points.

Despite their defeat, Hampton saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Ja'Von Benson, who scored 16 points along with five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Benson has scored all season. Tre Thomas was another key contributor, scoring 17 points.

The Hawks bumped their record down to 9-9 with that defeat, which was their seventh straight on the road. As for the Pirates, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost 11 of their last 13 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-14 record this season.

Looking ahead, Monmouth is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12 points. Those brave souls putting their money on Hampton against the spread have faith in an upset since their 4-11 ATS record can't hold a candle to Monmouth's 14-4.

Everything came up roses for Monmouth against Hampton in their previous matchup back in March of 2023 as the team secured a 100-64 win. With Monmouth ahead 55-34 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Odds

Monmouth is a big 12-point favorite against Hampton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148 points.

Series History

Hampton has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Monmouth.