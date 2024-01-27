Who's Playing

Hofstra Pride @ Monmouth Hawks

Current Records: Hofstra 11-9, Monmouth 10-10

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey

What to Know

Hofstra is 7-0 against Monmouth since December of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at OceanFirst Bank Center. Despite being away, Hofstra is looking at a three-point advantage in the spread.

Hofstra waltzed into their matchup Thursday with two straight wins but they left with three. They walked away with a 64-55 victory over the Tribe.

Hofstra got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was German Plotnikov out in front who scored 15 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Plotnikov has scored all season. Jacco Fritz was another key contributor, scoring seven points along with 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Hawks came up short against the Seawolves on Thursday and fell 72-65.

Despite their defeat, Monmouth saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jack Collins, who scored 13 points along with six rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

The Pride pushed their record up to 11-9 with that win, which was their third straight at home. As for the Hawks, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-10 record this season.

Everything came up roses for Hofstra against Monmouth in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 as the team secured a 86-57 win. With Hofstra ahead 37-16 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Odds

Hofstra is a 3-point favorite against Monmouth, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pride as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145 points.

Series History

Hofstra has won all of the games they've played against Monmouth in the last 7 years.