Who's Playing

Manhattan Jaspers @ Monmouth Hawks

Current Records: Manhattan 4-5, Monmouth 6-5

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey

OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Monmouth is 9-1 against Manhattan since February of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Monmouth Hawks will be home for the holidays to greet the Manhattan Jaspers at 2:00 p.m. ET at OceanFirst Bank Center. The timing is sure in Monmouth's favor as the squad sits on three straight wins at home while Manhattan has not had much luck on the away from home, with three straight road losses.

Last Saturday, the Hawks earned a 77-71 win over the Broncs.

Meanwhile, the Jaspers couldn't handle the Knights two weeks ago and fell 76-71.

Even though they lost, Manhattan were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Hawks now have a winning record of 6-5. As for the Jaspers, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-5 record this season.

Looking ahead, Monmouth is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Monmouth beat Manhattan 76-69 in their previous meeting back in December of 2022. Does Monmouth have another victory up their sleeve, or will Manhattan turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Monmouth is a big 9-point favorite against Manhattan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Hawks slightly, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

Series History

Monmouth has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Manhattan.