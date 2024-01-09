Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Monmouth and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Northeastern 44-33.

Monmouth came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Northeastern Huskies @ Monmouth Hawks

Current Records: Northeastern 5-9, Monmouth 8-6

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Monmouth Hawks and the Northeastern Huskies are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 8th at OceanFirst Bank Center. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Monmouth will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Thursday, the Hawks beat the Tigers 51-43. Despite the win, that was the fewest points Monmouth has scored all season.

Monmouth can attribute much of their success to Xander Rice, who scored 21 points. Less helpful for Monmouth was Jack Collins' abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Northeastern last Thursday, but the final result did not. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 62-53 defeat to the Seawolves. Northeastern has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the loss, Northeastern had strong showings from Chris Doherty, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Masai Troutman, who scored 16 points along with nine rebounds. Those 12 rebounds set a new season-high mark for him.

The Hawks pushed their record up to 8-6 with that win, which was their fifth straight at home. As for the Huskies, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-9 record this season.

Things could have been worse for Monmouth, but things could have been a whole lot better as they took a 77-62 loss to Northeastern when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Will Monmouth have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Monmouth is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Northeastern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Northeastern won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.