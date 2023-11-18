Halftime Report

Princeton already has more points against Monmouth than they managed in total against Duquesne last Wednesday. After two quarters Princeton's offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating Monmouth 82-57.

Princeton entered the matchup having won two straight and they're just zero quarters away from another. Will they make it three, or will Monmouth step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

1st Quarter Report

Princeton is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Monmouth 38-27.

Princeton entered the game having won two straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it three, or will Monmouth step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Princeton Tigers @ Monmouth Hawks

Current Records: Princeton 3-0, Monmouth 1-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey

OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Princeton and Monmouth are an even 3-3 against one another since December of 2016, but not for long. The Princeton Tigers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Monmouth Hawks at 2:00 p.m. ET on November 18th at OceanFirst Bank Center. Both teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

On Wednesday, it was close, but the Tigers sidestepped the Dukes for a 70-67 win.

Princeton's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Matt Allocco, who earned 23 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Xaivian Lee, who earned 20 points.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.6% better than the opposition, a fact Monmouth proved on Friday. They walked away with a 73-65 victory over the Mountaineers. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 137.5 point over/under.

Monmouth can attribute much of their success to Xander Rice, who earned 30 points along with 6 assists. That makes it two consecutive games in which Rice has scored at least 33% Monmouth's points. Jack Collins was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Tigers to 3-0 and the Hawks to 1-1.

Saturday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Princeton have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Monmouth struggles in that department as they've been averaging 33 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Everything came up roses for Princeton against Monmouth in their previous meeting back in December of 2022 as the team secured a 91-54 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Princeton since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Monmouth and Princeton both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.