Who's Playing

Princeton Tigers @ Monmouth Hawks

Current Records: Princeton 3-0, Monmouth 1-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey

OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey

What to Know

Monmouth has been on the road for two straight, but on Saturday they'll finally head home. They will take on the Princeton Tigers at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.6% better than the opposition, a fact Monmouth proved last Friday. They walked away with a 73-65 victory over the Mountaineers. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 137.5 point over/under.

Xander Rice was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 30 points along with 6 assists. That makes it two consecutive games in which he has scored at least 33% of Monmouth's points. Another player making a difference was Jack Collins, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Princeton had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 7 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Wednesday. They had just enough and edged the Dukes out 70-67.

Princeton got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Matt Allocco out in front who scored 23 points along with 3 rebounds and 1 assist. Xaivian Lee was another key contributor, scoring 20 points along with 3 assists and 3 rebounds.

The win got the Hawks back to even at 1-1. As for the Tigers, their victory bumped their record up to 3-0.

Monmouth is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with an 11-20 record against the spread.

Monmouth was pulverized by Princeton 91-54 in their previous matchup back in December of 2022. Will Monmouth have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Princeton is a solid 7-point favorite against Monmouth, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139 points.

Series History

Monmouth and Princeton both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.