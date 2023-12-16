Who's Playing

Rider Broncs @ Monmouth Hawks

Current Records: Rider 2-7, Monmouth 5-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey

OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Monmouth Hawks will be home for the holidays to greet the Rider Broncs at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at OceanFirst Bank Center.

On Tuesday, the Hawks couldn't handle the Pirates and fell 70-61. Monmouth has not had much luck with Seton Hall recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Despite their loss, Monmouth saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Xander Rice, who scored 20 points along with five assists and five steals, was perhaps the best of all. Those five steals set a new season-high mark for Rice. The team also got some help courtesy of Jack Collins, who scored 12 points along with nine rebounds and four steals.

Meanwhile, Rider's seven-game losing streak finally came to an end on Friday. They took down the Skyhawks 73-56. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 24 to 12 on the offensive boards, as Rider did.

The Hawks' loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 5-5. As for the Broncs, their victory bumped their record up to 2-7.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: Monmouth have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 38.4% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Rider, though, as they've only made 22.9% of their threes per game this season. Given Monmouth's sizeable advantage in that area, Rider will need to find a way to close that gap.

Monmouth was pulverized by Rider 88-62 when the teams last played back in November of 2022. Will Monmouth have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Monmouth has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Rider.