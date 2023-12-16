Who's Playing

Rider Broncs @ Monmouth Hawks

Current Records: Rider 2-7, Monmouth 5-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey

OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $22.00

What to Know

The Monmouth Hawks will be home for the holidays to greet the Rider Broncs at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at OceanFirst Bank Center.

Last Tuesday, the Hawks came up short against the Pirates and fell 70-61. Monmouth has struggled against Seton Hall recently, as their game on Tuesday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Xander Rice, who scored 20 points along with five assists and five steals. Those five steals set a new season-high mark for him. Jack Collins was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with nine rebounds and four steals.

Meanwhile, Rider finally caught a break after seven consecutive losses. They strolled past the Skyhawks with points to spare last Friday, taking the game 73-56. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 24 to 12 on the offensive boards, as Rider did.

The Hawks' loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 5-5. As for the Broncs, their victory bumped their record up to 2-7.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's contest: Monmouth have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 38.4% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Rider, though, as they've only made 22.9% of their threes per game this season. Given Monmouth's sizeable advantage in that area, Rider will need to find a way to close that gap.

Monmouth took a serious blow against Rider in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, falling 88-62. Will Monmouth have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Monmouth is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Rider, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

Series History

Monmouth has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Rider.