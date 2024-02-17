Who's Playing

Stony Brook Seawolves @ Monmouth Hawks

Current Records: Stony Brook 14-12, Monmouth 13-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey

OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey

Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Monmouth Hawks and the Stony Brook Seawolves are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on February 17th at OceanFirst Bank Center. Monmouth will be looking to keep their 11-game home win streak alive.

Even though Campbell scored an imposing 87 points on Thursday, Monmouth still came out on top. The Hawks dodged a bullet and finished off the Fighting Camels 88-87.

Meanwhile, Stony Brook scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Thursday. They blew past the Pirates 93-73. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 26.2% better than the opposition, as Stony Brook's was.

The Hawks now have a winning record of 13-12. As for the Seawolves, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 14-12 record this season.

Monmouth came up short against the Seawolves in their previous matchup back in January, falling 72-65. Will Monmouth have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Stony Brook has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Monmouth.