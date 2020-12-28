The second of back-to-back MAAC matchups between the Monmouth Hawks and Canisius Golden Griffins unfolds Monday afternoon at 2 p.m. ET from The OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, N.J.. Monmouth (2-2) pulled off an impressive 84-66 win on Sunday. The loss was the second straight for Canisius (1-2) after opening its season with an 81-72 victory over Marist.

The Hawks are six-point favorites in the latest Monmouth vs. Canisius odds. The over-under for total points expected is set at 153.

Monmouth vs. Canisius spread: Monmouth -6

Monmouth vs. Canisius over-under: 153 points

What you need to know about Monmouth



The Hawks cruised in the first matchup on Sunday. They built a 44-30 lead at the half on their way to the decisive 84-66 victory that covered the spread (-5) with a ton of room to spare. Deion Hammond had an impressive performance with 21 points, five rebounds and two assists. He hit 8 of 12 shots from the field.

Hammond is averaging 20.5 points for the season. After opening the season with a 96-88 loss against Hofstra, Monmouth then split two games with Saint Peter's before picking up the win on Sunday. The Hawks are 2-1-1 against the spread this season.

What you need to know about Canisius

The Golden Griffins have played in just three games thus far due to COVID-19 concerns impacting the schedule. They'll aim to shoot much better than the 33.8 percent they recorded from the field on Sunday.

Guard Majesty Brandon leads the team with 16.3 points per game. Forward Malek Green averages 11.7 points and leads the team in rebounding with 8.3 per game. Canisius is 1-2 against the spread this season.

