Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Monmouth

Current Records: Charlotte 8-2; Monmouth 1-10

What to Know

The Monmouth Hawks will be returning home after a five-game road trip. They will take on the Charlotte 49ers at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at OceanFirst Bank Center. Charlotte will be strutting in after a victory while the Hawks will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Monmouth ended up a good deal behind the Syracuse Orange when they played on Monday, losing 86-71. Despite the loss, Monmouth got a solid performance out of forward Myles Foster, who had 17 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, Charlotte narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Detroit Titans 82-80.

Monmouth is now 1-10 while the 49ers sit at 8-2. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Hawks are 361st worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 83.2 on average. Charlotte's defense has more to brag about, as they they enter the contest with only 59.3 points allowed per game on average, good for 20th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey

OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey

Series History

Charlotte won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.